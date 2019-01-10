Government Workers Stiffed Again

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and guest host Bob Schlehuber are joined by Dr. John Wesley Boyd, Jr., Founder and President, National Black Farmers Association to talk about the impacts of the government shutdown on black farmers across America, how US trade policies are hurting small rural farmers, and the failure of Department of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to work with and support minority farmers.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Philip L. Gregory, Esq. of Gregory Law Group to talk about the youth led environmental lawsuit Juliana v. United States, the US government's effort to block the lawsuit and refusal to address their role in climate change, the massive fires throughout California the last several years, and if Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington, has a credible message on the environment ahead of the 2020 Presidential Elections.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sharon Cole, longtime DC resident and grandmother to talk about the efforts to block the development of a large luxury apartment building, the cozy relationship between elected officials and developers, and the role the Metropolitan Police Department play in facilitating rapid gentrification in the nation's capital.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and guest host Bob Schlehuber are joined by Community Organizer and Independent Researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about the ongoing government shutdown, Donald Trump's racist national address, the failure of Democrats to effectively move the needle on immigration reform, an Arizona woman giving birth while in a coma, Jeff Bezos's divorce, and the hiring of a new police chief in Baltimore.

