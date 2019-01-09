Do You Still Listen to R Kelly's Music?

Seven homicides in seven days in DC; Day 17 of the government shutdown; Bibi defends himself against corruption charges in national address

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and guest host Bob Schlehuber are joined by Greg Montross, Organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC to talk about Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser re-appointing Police Chief Peter Newsham to head the Police Department despite a massive increase in homicides in the Nation's Capital in 2018.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ian Hoffmann Legislative and Political Organizer with the American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO to talk about day 17 of the US Government shutdown, the legalities of not paying government workers during the shutdown, the Trump administration's long standing assault on government workers, and the need for grassroot organizing to pressure Donald Trump and the US Congress to re-open the government.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the US Empire" to talk about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national television address regarding corruption charges against him, the Trump administration's illusive Middle East Peace Plan, and the ongoing growth of the BDS movement.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and guest host Bob Schlehuber are joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City to talk about the success of "Aquaman" at the box office, the television shows "90 Day Fiancee" and "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo", the fallout from the R Kelly docu-series, the New York Times' highly jingoistic coverage of China, and the latest numbers in the GoFundMe campaign to fund Trump's border wall.

