Powerful Men to Fall? R Kelly and Ed Burke in Hot Water

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Bob Schlehuber talk about extortion charges against long-time Chicago Alderman Edward Burke and how the groundbreaking charges will shake up the Chicago Mayoral race.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Donna Davis, Community Organizer in Tampa, Florida to talk about efforts and roadblocks to implementing Amendment 4 in Florida which would restore voting rights for those with felony convictions after the complete all terms of their sentence, what Democrats can be learned from Andrew Gillum's gubernatorial loss in Florida, and the history of discontent between progressives and moderate centrists in the United States.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by healthcare advocate Kina Collins to talk about the role healthcare policy played in politics in 2018 and what role it will play in 2019, how Congresswoman Lauren Underwood won the Illinois 14th with a bold healthcare agenda, the roadblocks to furthering single-payer healthcare in America, and the judicial healthcare cases that are most likely to make news in 2019, including Ohio's "heartbeat bill"

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and guest host Bob Schlehuber are joined by technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster to talk about the shocking revelations from the first night of the new R Kelly docu-series, the trauma caused by toxic masculinity, the racial dynamics to supporting sexual assault survivors, and the assault of Yasmine James while working at McDonald's.

