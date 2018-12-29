2018: The More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same

Hosts of Radio Sputnik Washington share their top stories of 2018; Bus bombing in Giza; Mumia Abu Jamal granted right to appeal

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by "Loud and Clear" hosts Brian Becker and John Kirakou to talk about their biggest stories of the year including Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong-un, Gina Haspel's appointment to head the CIA, and the election of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.

In the second segment Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan, hosts of "Fault Lines" join the show to discuss Russia-gate, Facebook and Twitter's misdeeds, the global movement against global elites, and the US 2018 midterm elections.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Wilmer Leon, host of "The Critical Hour," to talk about the BDS movement, the police killing of Antwan Rose and Stephan Clark and the wildfires in California.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by LJM producer at "We Act Radio" to talk about political prisoner Mumia Abu Jamal being granted the right to appeal his 1981 conviction, the bright blue light in New York City, and a bus bombing in Giza, Egypt. The group also talk about the top movies and rap beefs of 2018, Palestinian's March of Return, and Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the US Supreme Court.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com