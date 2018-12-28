Can Trump Win a Wall and Another Showdown With Democrats?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Aly Wane, Steering Committee member with the Syracuse Peace Council, to discuss the death of an 8 year old Guatemalan boy who was detained by Customs and Border Protection in New Mexico, the continuum of harm inflicted on migrants entering the United States, the politics of Trump's border wall funding and the immigration stories to watch for in 2019.

In the second segment RT America correspondent Dan Cohen joins the show to talk about the Alabama Senate Race "false flag" operation, the "Russia-gate" cottage industry, the questionable political goals of the New Knowledge group and Hamilton 68 program, and the role media plays in distracting from America's real problems.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research to talk about his new book "Strongmen", the need to imagine new political and social realities, and what precipitated the rise of nationalistic world leaders.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast to talk about the ongoing government shutdown and Donald Trump's strong negotiating position and why there is no actual Democratic Party. Later in the hour Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives joins to talk about the problems of identity politicsAtlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' mac and cheese controversy and the true King of R&B.

