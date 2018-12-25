Trump Goes Hog Wild, France Still On Fire

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jeb Sprague to discuss violence against protesters in Haiti. The pair is also joined later in the show by Marcel Cartier of Redfish Media to discuss the ongoing Yellow Vests movement and Mr. Cartier's impressions following several days of on-the-ground reporting.

Eugene and Sean also speak with Brian Becker, co-host of Radio Sputnik's "Loud and Clear," to discuss the firing of Secretary of Defence James Mattis and the politics behind the pullout from Syria and troop reduction in Afghanistan.

In the final hour of the show the hosts are joined by researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to discuss some of the big themes and stories coming out of 2018 from the perspective of resistance movements in the United States and around the world.

Today's talking points discuss efforts by the Trump administration to drastically change health and safety regulations in the pork processing industry endangering both workers and consumers.

