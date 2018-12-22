Feeling Down? Grab Popeyes' Emotional Support Chicken

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jess Cobb, Researcher for a Southwest Labour MP, to talk about consequences of a "No Deal Brexit", the scare tactics being employed by the Conservative party, and the uncertainty of Theresa May's political future in the UK.

In the second segment political analyst Mitchell Plitnick joins the show to talk about Donald Trump's announcement of a full US troop removal from Syria and reduction of troops in Afghanistan, Turkey's reaction to Trump's military announcement, and the resignation of US Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, why there is so much volatility in the US stock market, the rigging of US unemployment rates, and the "hybrid-war" between the United States and China.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast to talk about the possibilities of a US government shutdown, tendencies for nihilism on the American left, Popeyes' 'emotional support chicken' box, the 'woke gator' controversy in Florida, the sub-genres of Lifetime movies, whether or not Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a hero, and the legacy of the movie Black Panther.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

