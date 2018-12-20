What's Second After Senate Passes First Step Act?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Dixon, the host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show" and co-founder of the Frederick Douglass-inspired publication "The North Star" to talk about the efforts to keep the US government open, if Trump scored a social justice win on the passing of criminal justice reform, the numerous straw polls already out for the 2020 Presidential election, how to gain credibility among Black voters in the South, and the efforts to pass a Green New Deal in the US Congress.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by journalist Mohamed Elmaazi to discuss revelations about the UK's shady "Integrity Initiative" and how covert propaganda campaigns are used to neutralize progressive and left-leaning elements on the continent.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, Founder of Black Progressives to talk about the First Step Act, South Carolina forgoing their 2020 GOP primary in support of Donald Trump, America's wealthiest celebrities, the lack of Black judges on the Florida Supreme Court, the latest lawsuit against the game Fortnite, and the business of religion in America.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com