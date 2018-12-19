Don't Delay Like Flynn, Listen Now!

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by MarTaze "Taz" Gaines of Black Lives Matter Nashville to talk about the ongoing case of Cyntoia Brown, the discriminatory nature of the criminal justice system towards black and brown girls, and the state of Black Lives in the state of Tennessee.

In the second segment Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" joins the show to talk about bipartisan efforts to pass criminal justice reform, the shortcomings of the First Step Act in address mass incarceration, and the extraordinary efforts by GOP Senators to stop the bill despite its minimal impacts.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, a Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, and playwright to talk about Miss Spain Angela Ponce being the first trans woman to reach the finals of Miss Universe pageant, why Victoria's Secret's chief marketing officer Ed Razek's comments on trans women was so off point, and the fetishization of trans people.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City and Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about Michael Flynn's delayed sentencing, NAACP leading a one-week "log out" of Facebook, efforts to build a new hospital in SE Washington, DC, rapper Offset's problematic attempts to win ex-wife Cardi B back, and Alice Walker's reading of David Icke.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

