Tragedy at America's Southern Border

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by healthcare advocate Kina Collins to talk about a federal judge in Texas ruling on Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional, the 23 million people that will be affected by this latest ruling, and the heavy toll of medical bills on American families.

In the second segment, John Feffer, author and Director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies joins the show to talk about the Hungarian opposition protests against Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the potentials for a second Brexit referendum in England, "Act V" of the Yellow-Vest protests, and the latest efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Mac Hamilton, Executive Manager at STAND: The Student-led Movement to End Mass Atrocities, to talk about the ongoing efforts to end the US involvement in the Yemen War, the efforts to highlight war atrocities in alternative media, the Senate passing the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act, and the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada to talk about the latest from the world of international wrestling, basketball, soccer, and boxing, a 7-year-old girl from Guatemala dying while in US border custody, the lose-lose decision to migrate to the United States, and Lil Bow Wow's Death Row days.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com