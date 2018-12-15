Will Trump Turn to "Apprentice"-esque Search for Chief of Staff?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, Chair of the Social Justice Committee of Macedonia Baptist Church in Bethesda, Maryland to talk about the continued fight over protecting an African-American burial ground, America's history of putting profit over people, and the efficacy of social justice movements to stop development projects.

In the second segment, the show is joined by human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to talk about the mass Israeli arrests of Palestinians in Ramallah, the state of apartheid within Israel and the West Bank, the future of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and the efficacy of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by actors Justin Weaks and KenYatta Rogers, currently starring in August Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean" which is running at Round House Theater in the DMV through December 30th to talk about the play's modern importance, the spirituality throughout, and its statements on the black community in the early 1900s.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazer Gaines, founder of Black Progressives and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about Johnson & Johnson shares plummeting after asbestos was found in its products, Michael Weatherly's #MeToo moment, Donald Trump's struggles to find a new chief of staff, Wisconsin's GOP power grab, and the latest HBCU marching band rankings.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com