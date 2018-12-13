Cohen Heads to Prison, May Heads Back to Office

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Laurel Hoa, Co-organizer and founding member with Showing Up for Racial Justice — Montgomery County, Maryland to talk about the efforts to build a parking lot on top of an African American cemetery outside of Washington, DC, the need to respect black lives in life and in death, and how America devalues sacred grounds of African-Americans and Natives.

In the second segment, the show is joined by Kristine Hendrix, Vice President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast and LJM producer at "We Act Radio" to talk about their first-hand experiences at the US-Mexico border, the diversity and urgency of those looking to migrate to the United States, and the perverse nature of ICE agents working at the border.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Dan Berger, associate professor at the University of Washington Bothell to talk about their efforts to document the history of incarceration in Washington through the lens of prisoners, the efforts overtime to create mass communication between those who are incarcerated and in the general public, how prisons have evolved over time, and the range of ideological views within prison organizing. More at

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer David Shams to talk about the struggles of US Soccer, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen being sentenced to 3 years in jail, the failure of a US Congress bill to end US engagement in the Yemen War, the potential for UK Prime Minister Theresa May being voted out of leadership, and what to expect from "Act V" in the "Yellow Vest" protests in France.

