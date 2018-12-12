Can $4,700 of Google Ads Buy You the Next Presidency?

Will Brexit be May's downfall?; Google CEO at Congress; New documentary looks at gentrification in DC; the case of Cyntoia Brown

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jess Cobb, Researcher for a Southwest Labour MP to talk Theresa May's decision to delay a Brexit vote in British Parliament, the difficulties of addressing Northern Ireland in the exit deal, and the short and long-term political ramifications of the Brexit process.

In the second segment, the show is joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about Google CEO Sundar Pichai's testimony at Congress, the security breaches associated with Google+, if Google searches are politically biased, and how Android phones and apps constantly send Google data and location information.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by filmmaker Katie Lannigan to discuss her upcoming documentary "Voices of Brookland Manor", the lack of affordable housing for families in Washington DC, the cozy relationship between developers and politicians, and how transplants should conduct themselves when moving to gentrified areas.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ashton P. Woods, Community Activist with Black Lives Matter Houston to talk about the obsurd jailing of Cyntoia Brown in Tennessee, the stunning video of the NYPD arresting of a black mother, Time's "Persons of the Year", and Beto O'Rourke's meeting with Rev Al Sharpton.

