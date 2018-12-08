Kevin Hart, 2 Milly, and How Tech Can Ruin Your Life

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Michael Collins, Director of National Affairs for the Drug Policy Alliance, to talk about Donald Trump's appointment of William P. Barr to replace Jeff Sessions as US Attorney Justice, the nepotism within the current White House, and whether or not Barr's confirmation process will be contentious.

In the second segment Scott Goldstein, Executive Director and Founder of EmpowerEd joins the show to talk about the high-profile naming of Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee to be the next Chancellor of the Washington, D.C. public schools, the efforts to replace traditional public schools with charter schools in DC and across the country, and the importance of teacher retention to help turn around 'failing' schools.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Atra Asdou, Alex Bellisle, Carisa Barreca of The Second City's SHE THE PEOPLE, currently running at DC's Woolly Mammoth Theater through January 6th, to talk about using the power of comedy and the intrapersonal relationship between actors and their art.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster to talk about Donald Trump's appointment of Heather Nauert to US Ambassador to the UN, Kevin Hart stepping down from hosting the Oscars, Rapper 2 Milly's lawsuit against Epic Games, Michelle Willaims splitting from Chad Johnson, and why you should urgently sign up for health care.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

