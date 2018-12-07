Whose Propaganda Do You Believe?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon talk about the detention of Meng Wanzhou the Chief Financial Officer of global telecom giant Huawei.

Later in the episode "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about CNN's firing of commentary Marc Lamont Hill over his comments regarding Palestinian liberation, newly elected Congress member Rashida Tlaib's upcoming trip to the West Bank, and Israel's foreign policy reach into Eastern Europe and Africa. The group also talks about the efficacy of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, Israel destroying Hezbollah built tunnels, and how long Benjamin Netanyahu can maintain power.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast to talk about George H.W. Bush's final train ride, the horrific working conditions at Amazon warehouses, the importance of safe injection sites, the stigmatization of the poor and addicted, and the 2019 Golden Globe nominations.

