The Alternative George H.W. Bush Funeral

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Art Way, Senior Director, National Criminal Justice Reform Strategy and State Director, Colorado at Drug Policy Alliance to talk about Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock's announcement of a citywide effort to vacate low-level marijuana convictions that occurred before marijuana legalization in the state of Colorado, how marijuana convictions affect housing and job opportunities, and the efforts to scale post-conviction marijuana relief at the state and federal levels.

In the second segment Bruce Gagnon, Coordinator with Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space joins the show to talk about the US military's global carbon 'boot'print, the bad economics of military spending, why people fear speaking out on US environmental degradation, and the international solidarity efforts to combat climate change.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Abdushshahid Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about the funeral of former US President George H.W. Bush, the reshaping of Bush Sr.'s legacy, the long history of Civil Rights leaders passing without any pomp and circumstance and why liberals and progressives feel the need to praise right-wing leaders upon their deaths.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, a Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, and playwright to talk about George H.W. Bush's legacy on HIV/AIDS policy, America's war on drugs, Cardi B leaving husband Offset, the President of the gay dating app Grindr making homophobic statements, and the latest from the sexual assault cases against Les Moonves and Jeffrey Epstein.

