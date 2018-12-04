George H.W. Bush Dies, Will You Attend the Funeral?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the death and subsequent undeserved praise of former US President George H.W. Bush, the odd revisionist history surrounding the 41st President's death, and the forgotten American wars of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Rall also talks about the sale of Tribune Media to Nexstar and the sale of Mic to Bustle Digital Group, and the monopolization of US media at the cost of hyper-local news coverage.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Laura Carlsen, Director of the America's Program for the Center for International Policy to talk about the Presidential inauguration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, AMLO's sharp critiques of neo-Liberalism, how AMLO will avoid dealing with the Trump Administration, and the highly controversial National Guard to be formed under the new government.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada, to talk about voter fraud in North Carolina's Ninth Congressional District, Congresswoman Barbara Lee's Democratic leadership consolation prize, the best of 90s politics, the future of Bernie Sander's after "The Gathering", and if any Presidential candidate will address race in America.

