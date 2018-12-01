Racism and Pornhub No Longer Allowed at Starbucks

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the raising rate of police complaints in Washington, D.C. and charges against four St. Louis police officers for beating and arresting an undercover officer at a 2017 rally against ex-St. Louis cop Jason Stockley.

In the second segment we are joined by Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the G-20 protests in Argentina, and what foreign policy strategy will Donald Trump take ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ariel Gold, national co-director of CODEPINK to talk about CNN firing progressive commentator Marc Lamont Hill over his support of Palestine and the first passage of a US Senate bill to end involvement in the Yemen War.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse podcast and Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about police officer Amber Guyger being indicted for the murder of Botham Jean in Dallas, Texas, the rising rates of suicides in America, Democrats sticking to their neo-liberal center, Beto O'Rourke's chances of running for President, Trump's latest judicial nominations, anti-Semitic graffiti at Columbia University, and Starbucks banning of Pornhub from their WiFi networks.

