Neither Dems or GOP Care to Give Peace a Chance

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the criminalization of Wikileaks, Julian Assange's deep disdain for Hillary Clinton, the latest leaks from the Mueller investigation, and Michael Cohen's guilty plea.

In the second segment we are joined by Douglas O'Brien, CEO of the National Cooperative Business Association, to talk about the rising co-op movement across the world, why demographics favor a worker-owned labor movement, the Main Street Employee Ownership Act, and the book "Collective Courage: A History of African American Cooperative Economic Thought and Practice."

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dominique Christina to talk about her work Anarcha Speaks: A History in Poems, the terroristic legacy of Dr. James Marion Sims known as the "father of modern gynecology", and how Black women both historically and contemporarily are robbed of their agency and personhood through medical abuse and neglect.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jacque Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about the continued fallout of Mike Espy's loss in Mississippi, how to mobilize marginalized communities, what an economic recession would mean for electoral politics, Lee Daniels settling a $5M lawsuit with Dame Dash, and the high salary demands of your favorite Super-Heroes.

