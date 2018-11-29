Kushner Awarded Order of the Aztec Eagle, Barbara Lee Awarded Nothing

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mac Hamilton, Executive Manager at STAND: The Student-led Movement to End Mass Atrocities, to talk about a US Senate bill to stop the US role in the Saudi led war in Yemen, the problem with Presidential war-making powers and the fear-mongering of Iran to push US neo-conservative foreign policy.

In the second segment Donna Davis, Community Organizer in Tampa, Florida, and Abdushahid Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about the Mississippi's special election on Tuesday, how racism plagued the American South during the 2018 midterm elections, and how stubborn Democrats could propel Donald Trump to re-election in 2020.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Monica Cannon-Gant, Community Activist Roxbury, Massachusetts to talk about the ACLU suing the Boston Police Department to gain information on how the force is using their gang database to support ICE, the hypocrisy of Democratic cities declaring themselves "sanctuary cities", the support police officials give to white supremacists, and the shortcomings of representation in electoral politics.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the secret cabal of mall Santas, Hakeem Jeffries elected over Barbara Lee to chair the House Democratic Caucus, Jared Kushner receiving the Order of the Aztec Eagle from the Mexican government, Facebook's problem with black representation, and the latest news from the sports world.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com