Will Democrats Racial Shortcomings Cost Them Mississippi Senate Seat?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik writer and news analyst Alex Rubinstein to talk about the trial of James Alex Fields Jr., the driver of the car that plowed into a crowd of people killing Heather Heyer on August 12th, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, during the Unite the Right rally.

In the second segment Dan Kovalik, author of the brand new book "The Plot to Control The World: How The US Has Spent Billions to Change the Results of Elections Around the World" to talk about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine after naval clashes at the Kerch Strait, why Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko declared martial law, and the chances for full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Kelly Stone, Senior Policy Analyst at ActionAid USA to talk about the Trump administration's first National Climate Assessment, the impact of climate change on all aspects of life, the scarcity of fresh water across the planet, and the potentials for a Green New Deal.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, Founder of Black Progressives to talk about an active shooter situation at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Mississippi's special Senate election, the trial of James Fields, and 'flying pastor' Reverend Bartholomew Orr.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com