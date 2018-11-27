NASA Lands on Mars as GM Closes Plants in North America

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gnaka Lagoke, Assistant Professor of History and Pan-African Studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and founder of the Revival of Pan-Africanism Forum, to discuss the upcoming 60th anniversary of the All African People's Conference event being held in Ghana, the need to beat back neocolonialism on the continent and the importance of anti-capitalism in modern Pan-Africanist thought.

In the second segment Aly Wane, Steering Committee member with the Syracuse Peace Council joins the show to talk about the United States using tear gas against migrants trying to cross the US-Mexico border, the legalities around Donald Trump closing the border, the media propaganda around migration into the US, why Democrats will not radically change immigration policy, and Hillary Clinton's comments on migration in Europe late last week.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Alabama-based organizers Cara McClure and Onoyemi Williams to talk about the recent police killing of Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. at the Riverchase Galleria mall near Birmingham, Alabama, the protests held at the mall days after the killing, the deep historical racism in Hoover, Alabama, and the need for police accountability..

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer David Shams to talk about NASA's InSight lander reaching Mars, Mississippi's special election for US Senate, the Trump administration's report on climate change, the closing of 5 General Motor plants, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine pleading not guilty in court and the latest scandals and stories from the NBA.

