A Missionary and a Racist Killed: I Really Don't Care, Do U?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast and Bob Schlehuber, Radio Sputnik Analyst to talk about their Thanksgiving experiences, the Phil Mickelson vs Tiger Woods Pay-Per-View golf match, the scale and challenges to slowing climate change, the history of migration flows from the Global South to North due to wars and economic sanctions, and a Fedex driver accidentally killing a racist man in Oregon.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Miss Black America DC and producer at "We Act Radio" LJM to talk about the killing of an American missionary by an endangered tribe in India's Andaman and Nicobar islands, the new movies "Green Book" and "The Front Runner", bowling nights in Maryland, rough times in Cleveland, Ohio, and the latest from the El Chapo trial.

