A Bit of Hate Before Giving Thanks

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jeremy Mohler, Communications Specialist of In the Public Interest, to talk about the stunning undisclosed bids for Amazon 2 headquarters, the costs on public goods and services at the expense of giving tax breaks to Jeff Bezos, the world's wealthiest person, and Somali workers in Minnesota forcing labor negotiations with Amazon.

In the second segment Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com joins the show to talk about a Federal Court blocking the Trump administration's new asylum policies, the record low number of people trying to claim asylum in the United States, what a Democratic Congress means for immigration, and the cultural and economic benefits of immigrants.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Community Organizer and Independent Researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about a new FRONTLINE and ProPublica piece focused on the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, the rise of white supremacist militias in the US, and how the Trump administration has emboldened the hate groups.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, Founder of Black Progressives to talk about Barack Obama's Thanksgiving plans, who will win the black vote in the 2020 Presidential election, Tuesday's special election in Mississippi and Blac Chyna's controversial marketing of a skin-lightening cream.

