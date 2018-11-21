Don't Eat the Lettuce or Turkey at Thanksgiving This Year

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the US Empire" to talk about the resignation of Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be forced to hold early elections, and the increased call for violence against Palestinians.

In the second segment Kim Ives, Editor of Haiti Liberte, joins the show to talk about anti-corruption protests around Petrocaribe money that have left 6 dead over the weekend, how a history of American interference has contributed to instability and underdeveloped Haiti, and the role US and Europe have played in fueling corruption throughout Latin America.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by David Ewing of the US-China People's Friendship Association to talk about the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held over the weekend, China closing coal mines and aggressively moving to develop clean energy sources, and the short and long-term costs of the Trump administrations trade war with China.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Donald Trump's continued support of Saudi Arabia, an E. coli breakout in romaine lettuce, Ivanka Trump's usage of a private email for government work, and reality TV fights.

Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright joins for a special segment to talk about Trans Day of Remembrance.

