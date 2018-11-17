The Jim Acosta Liberation Struggle Comes to a Decisive End...Assange Who?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kathryn Phillips, Director of the Sierra Club California to discuss the ongoing devastation of the California wildfires and how right-wingers deflect from the root causes of climate change.

In a special second segment political analyst Mitchell Plitnick joins the show to discuss the latest on the Jamal Kashoggi murders, happenings in Gaza and the trajectory of US foreign policy in the Middle East.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist Ted Rall to discuss CNN's Jim Acosta regaining his White House press credentials and how the jubilation from this has overshadowed the revelation of a new sealed indictment of Wikileaks' Julian Assange, which could have far-reaching implications for journalists and whistleblowers.

In the show's final hour Community Organizer and Independent Researcher Sam Menefee-Libey joins to discuss how leftists should respond to fracturing within the political mainstream, how to conceive of recent progressive victories and the opportunity to push progressive politics further to the left.

