Facebook in Trouble, Chuck Schumer to the Rescue

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the latest from the UK's efforts to leave the European Union, whether or not Theresa May will maintain her leadership post, and if Labour will force a new Brexit vote.

In the second segment Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of the podcast "The Way With Anoa," joins the show to talk about the ongoing efforts to recount and certify votes in Georgia and Florida, the racial dynamics in protesting, and why elected officials work so hard to prevent citizens from voting,

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about a damning New York Times piece on Facebook, Facebook hiding critical information from Congress and the public, and Senator Chuck Schumer's support and close relationship with the embattled tech company.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer and environmental justice organizer, Kari Fulton and Ari Theresa, Lawyer at Stoop Law to talk about Amazon's dirty tricks in picking new headquarter locations, Senator Jeff Flakes exit tour, Mitch McConnell's special relationship with Thanksgiving, efforts to expand voting rights in Washington, DC, and if there is any saving Kanye West.

