Will Creed II Bring US-Russia Peace?

Efforts for 16 year old vote in DC stalls; Afghan peace talks in Moscow; What Jesus would have thought of debt relief.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Calvin Jackson, an organizer with Vote16DC, to talk about the efforts to extend voting rights to 16- and 17-year-olds in Washington, D.C. and the challenges to building an electoral movement in support the policy.

In the second segment Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC to talk about the Russian hosted Afghanistan peace talks, the future of US troop presence in Afghanistan, and the implication of the Afghan War on Pakistan.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Michael Hudson, President of The Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET) to talk about his new book "…and Forgive Them Their Debts: Lending, Foreclosure and Redemption from Bronze Age Finance to the Jubilee Year", the history of debt-cancellations, and the financial ramifications of Christian nomenclature.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst, Bob Schlehuber to talk about the the early Major League Baseball season awards, the power of athletes to negotiate new contracts, the upcoming marriage of Toni Braxton and Birdman and the latest from the set of Creed 2.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

