Don't Breathe and Other Tips to Stay Healthy in California

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Palestine-based activist Samer Makhlouf, to talk about the escalation of violence in Gaza, the latest cease-fire agreement between Palestinian and Israeli political parties, the disproportional amount of violence in the region, and when, if any, US-led peace plan will be introduced.

In the second segment Sophia Tesfamariam from the DC Chapter of the National Union of Eritrean Women and Board Member for National Council of Eritrean Americans, joins the show to talk about the potential lifting of UN sanctions against Eritrea, the regional gains from peace deals in the Horn of Africa, and the US's poor relations in the region.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by filmmaker David Yun to discuss his new documentary "Loyal Citizens of Pyongyang in Seoul", the lives of North Korean defectors living in South Korea, and efforts to build peace and reunification between North and South Koreans.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America, to talk about the continued wildfires in California, the future of Democratic leadership in Congress, the role healthcare played in the 2018 mid-term elections, and the failure of a California ballot measure to limit dialysis profits.

