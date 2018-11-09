Was Jim 'Acosta'ed' by a White House Intern or the Other Way Around?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Delvone Michael, Senior Political Adviser of the Working Families Party, to talk about the voter suppression efforts by the GOP in the state of Georgia, the need for a national election day holiday, whether or not Democrats should want Obama on the campaign trail moving forward, and why Andrew Gillum and Ben Jealous failed to win their Gubernatorial races in Flordia and Maryland.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by journalist and Redfish correspondent Marcel Cartier to talk about his new piece "The New Battle For Nicaragua", the history of US involvement in the country, the legacy of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, and the future of Nicaraguan leader Daniel Ortega.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about a deadly shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, the future of the Mueller probe following Jeff Sessions' resignation, whether or not Democrats in the new Congress will work with Donald Trump, who was at fault in the exchange between CNN's Jim Acosta and a White House intern, and the chances of Stacy Abrams and Andrew Gillum winning their elections through a run-off and a recount.

