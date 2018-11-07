Election Day 2018: Drugs, Aliens, and Firing Squads

Will Marijuana Be Legalized in Michigan?; Will Democrats learn from the Tea Party?; Replicating the Algiers Independence movement.

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Josh Hovey, Communications Director, of Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, to talk about efforts to legalize marijuana in the state of Michigan, the value of hemp production in agricultural states, and the efforts to combat misinformation about marijuana legalization.

In the second segment, we are joined by Jacque Luquman of Luqman Nation to talk about what to expect from America's midterm elections, the role gerrymandering will play in the 2018 and 2020 elections, and what liberals should learn from the Tea Party movement.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary," we are joined by author Elaine Mokhtefi joins the show to talk about her new book "Algiers, Third World Capital: Freedom Fighters, Revolutionaries, Black Panthers" out now on Verso Books, the lasting impact of the Algerian Revolution and the role of anti-imperialism and anti-capitalism in radical movements.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and Bob Schlehuber, sputnik news analyst, to talk about Election Day 2018, alien encounters, the latest death penalty execution in Tennessee, ballot initiatives in Ohio and Florida, and how capitalism destroys art.

