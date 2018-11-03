Who Brings a Gun to a Rock Fight?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Dixon, the host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show" to talk about the new Fredrick Douglass inspired publication "The North Star", the celebrities backing Stacy Abrams in Georgia for Governor, why Democrats need to stop triangulating, the Kanye West — Candace Owens, and predictions in the Florida mid-term elections.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary," is joined by Brian Becker, host of the show "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the UNGA vote against the US blockade of Cuba, the long history of the United States hostility towards Latin and Central American social justice movements, and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel's visit to Russia.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast and Miss Black America DC LJM to talk about Donald Trump's heightened rhetoric around migrants, the toxicity of Bill Clinton on the campaign trail, a 49ers cheerleader taking a knee before an NFL game, the firing of a Maryland University football coach, and anti-Semitic vandalism in New York City.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

