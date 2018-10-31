Is There Anything More Terrifying Than Gab.com?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Frank Lara, San Francisco teacher and ANSWER Coalition activist, to talk about Proposition C in San Francisco which would impose a new tax on hundreds of San Francisco businesses to pay for homeless services and Proposition 10 in California which deals with rent control.

In the second segment, we are joined by Aly Wane, Steering Committee member with the Syracuse Peace Council, to talk about the role of immigration in the upcoming 2018 mid-term elections, the long history of white nativism riling up the Republican base, the problematic framing of immigration as a national security issue, and the natural blowback to be expected from American imperialism.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary," is joined by Mark Simon, an associate at the economic policy institute, former high school social studies teacher, and former president of the Montgomery County Education Association to talk about the failure of charter schools, the need to elevate and support teachers, and the forces behind the national education reform movement.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster to talk about Kanye West's acknowledging that he was being politically used, patrolling and controlling of internet hate speech, the latest from Florida racially charged Gubernatorial race and the celebritization of social justice movements.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

