Trump and Pence Elevate Black Republicans and Jews for Jesus

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik writer and news analyst Alex Rubinstein to talk about the role Amnesty International co-founder Luis Kutner played in surveilling Deputy National Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton to the FBI and Chicago Police and Amnesty co-founder Pete Benenson's relationship with the British Government.

In the second segment, we are joined by Kara Boyd, Event and Program Coordinator for the National Black Farmers' Association, to talk about the NBFA's upcoming national conference, the legacy of small family black farming in the United States, the role climate change is having on small family farms, and the need for cooperatives to help farmers cover the high costs of maintaining farms.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary," we are joined by Dr. Anthony Pahnke, Assistant Professor of International Relations at San Francisco State University to talk about his new book "Brazil's Long Revolution: Radical Achievements of the Landless Workers Movement" to talk about the dynamics, internationalism and anti-capitalism of the Landless movement, and how the MST's history of struggle could ground it against a reactionary government under the recently elected Jair Bolsonaro.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the latest from the NBA, MLB, and professional wrestling, the death of gangster and informant Whitey Bulger, Congressman Steve King's racism being called out by other GOP officials, and Mike Pence's questionable prayer request.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com