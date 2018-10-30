America's Trump: The Hate U Give

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by lawyer and organizer Caitlin Cocilova to talk about the latest hearing for Mumia Abu-Jamal, the implications of a 2015 US Supreme Court decision for Terrance Williams may give Abu-Jamal a new appeals opportunity, and the importance of political organizing from within prison.

In the second segment, we are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution, and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the Presidential victory of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, the leadership potential of the Social Liberal Party, the role of Steve Bannon played in articulating Bolsonaro's right-wing message, and the violence to be expected from political and economic conditions in the region.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary," we are joined by Ethan Miller of IfNotNow DC to talk about Saturday's shooting in Pittsburgh, PA at the Tree of Life synagogue, the inevitability of mass violence, and the need to build solidarity movements to end societal violence.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jacque Luquman of Luqman Nation to talk about the shooting of two black people at a grocery store in Louisville, Kentucky, the politics and media coverage of hate crimes in America, Rachel Maddow's disgusting comparison of right wing and left wing violence, and if Hillary Clinton will run again in 2020.

