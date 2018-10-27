#MAGABomber Revealed, Police Brutality in Israel

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by RaShad Frazier Gaines, founder of the Black Progressives, to talk about Donald Trump speaking to a Black youth leadership conference and using political education to counter right-wing influence.

In the second segment, we are joined by John Feffer, author and Director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about the deconstruction of several guard towers at the North and South Korean border, the efforts by the Trump administration to withdraw from several arms control agreements, and the potential of Jair Bolsonaro becoming President of Brazil.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we are joined by Noa Levy, head of Police Project in The Public Committee Against Torture in Israel to talk about police brutality in Israel, it's relationship to discrimination against Arabs and Ethiopians, the religious profiling tactics of Israeli police, and the brutal weapons used against protesters in the country.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sam Menefee-Libey, Community Organizer and Independent Researcher and RaShad Frazier Gaines, founder of the Black Progressives, to talk about the arrest of a suspect in Florida allegedly involved in the mailing of bombs, the fallacy of equality under the law and the repression of dissent in the US.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com