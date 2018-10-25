Trump Supports Bodyslamming Not Bombing Political Opponents

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to talk about the US' role in the Honduras migrant crisis and what is energizing people to continue the long-haul to a repressive US border.

In the second segment, we are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way With Anoa," to talk about last night's Gubernatorial debate in Georgia, voter suppression efforts in the state, the politics of burning Confederate flags, and the Democratic effort to co-opt black liberation movements.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Mac Hamilton, Executive Manager at STAND: The Student-led Movement to End Mass Atrocities to talk about the outrage over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death vs. the ongoing war atrocities in Yemen, whether the US Congress will rollback presidential war-making powers, and the money that can be made from building peace.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ashok Panikkar of Meta-Culture to talk about bombs being sent to numerous locations across the United States, the problem with American democracy, the future of migrants in "free" societies, and the urgent need to restore critical thinking in the US.

