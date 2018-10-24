Should White Kids Dress as the Black Panther for Halloween?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer Alice Peck to talk about large demonstrations in the UK demanding a second vote over Brexit, the ways Brexit may have unintended consequences for leftists calling for a "remain" vote, and what obstacles still exist for Theresa May in advancing a full EU exit.

In the second segment, we are joined by Cady Voge, freelance multimedia journalist to talk about the migrant caravan heading through Mexico to the US, why this caravan has grown to its large size, the reasons migrants leave their homes in the first place, the extreme dangers of traveling to the US, and the conditions at US detention centers.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about growing US-Chinese tensions over the usage of the Taiwan Strait, the state of politics on the island of Taiwan, the American's use of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) to encircle China, and the growing influence of Japan and India in regional security.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jamal Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about Donald Trump calling himself a "nationalist", why the US is seeing a rise in hate rallies, Barack Obama's UNLV speech, Megyn Kelly defending blackface, and why Henry Cavill's Superman wore a mustache.

