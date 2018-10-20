The History of US Government Meddling, 'I Can't Be Racist, My Husband is Black!'

A new book on US regime change and government interference, Death Penalty on increasingly shaky ground in the US.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman of the Progressive Democrats of America joins the show to talk about how healthcare is still an important issue amongst voters as politicians remain relatively mum on the subject

Author and political analyst Dan Kovalik joins Sean and Eugene for the second segment to discuss his new book "The Plot to Control the World: How the US Spend Billions to Change the Outcomes of Elections Around the World," the long history of the US intervening with foreign governments and how America doesn't live up to its image as a paragon of democracy and integrity.

Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center joins in the third segment to discuss recent updates with the death penalty in the United States. The trio discuss the banning of the death penalty in the state of Washington and the history behind how it took place.

In the show's final segment we're joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast and self-proclaimed "fittest person on the Left" to talk about issues of age in and class in electoral politics, whether Bernie Sanders is a viable presidential candidate for 2020, and how the Black spouse trope backfired on a white woman who recently went viral preventing a Black man from entering his own apartment.

