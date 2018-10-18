Canada Legalizes It

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jaqueline Luqman of Coffee, Current Events & Politics in Luqman Nation to talk about class consciousness, self-preservation and careerism in American politics and how marginalized communities are often ignored.

Garland Nixon, co-host of Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines, joins Eugene and Sean from Toronto to discuss Canada's legalization of marijuana. The trio discusses the mood on the ground, the private vs. state-owned marijuana market, as well as issues of racial justice and equity in marijuana legalization in Canada. Further, the three discuss aspects of how Canada's decision could impact legalization in the United States.

In the show's final segment we're joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of the Black Progressives, to discuss Kanye West's recent visit to Uganda, Drake lamenting his lapsed romance with Rihanna and the politics of philanthropy.

