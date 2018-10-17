Foul Play Suspected in the Death of Saudi Journalist; Protest Rights

The circumstances surrounding the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues to raise eyebrows, the National Park Service weighing whether to charge for White House protests threatens dissent in the US.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Loud & Clear on Radio Sputnik, to discuss recent developments in the ongoing investigation into the death of Jamal Khashoggi with hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon. The trio discusses the possibility of Turkey, the United States, and Qatar using Khashoggi's death to gain geopolitical concessions. As well as the potential fall-out in the Saudi royal court and among strong US backers of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Ben Becker, editor of Liberation News joins Eugene and Sean in the second segment to discuss potential new regulations regarding protests in the Nations Capital. The trio discusses the impact of the new regulations, including the possibility of paying to protest. In addition, they talk about the broader issue of limits on free speech and expression in the United States.

In a special segment, we're joined by Greg Montross, policy director of Stop Police Terror Project DC, to discuss Washington DC possibly decriminalizing fare evasion on its public transit, why city officials so often support harsher policing and the connection between repressive policing and gentrification.

