Make Facebook Great Again

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Pearson Bolt, Community Organizer in Tallahassee, Mutual Aid Disaster Relief to talk about the fallout from Hurricane Michael in the state of Florida, efforts to work in solidarity with effected communities, and the trauma and social impacts of natural disasters.

In the second segment, we are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about Facebook purging more than 800 U.S publishers and accounts from their site, efforts by Facebook to appease Congress and avoid regulations, and the promotion of centrist media by Google.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about efforts by Georgia GOP Gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp's efforts to purge citizens from voter rolls, the intersection between electoral politics and social movements, efforts to advance Medicaid expansion in the US, and the Congressional and Gubernatorial races capturing activists' attention.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber and writer and environmental justice organizer, Kari Fulton to talk about the morality of Facebook and what to do with their latest purging of users, a white woman calling the police on a black babysitter, Kanye West's visit to the Apple Store, Black Panther 2, why Netflix should scare you and which HBCU holds the best homecoming.

