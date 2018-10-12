Kanye West, Jim Brown, and Donald Trump Walk Into the Oval Office...

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Joe Lombardo, Co-Coordinator, United National Antiwar Coalition to talk about the efforts by Greece to establish permanent US military bases near the Black Sea, the offensive expansion of NATO around the Middle East and Russia, and the propaganda machine in the United States preventing the growth of a larger anti-war movement.

In the second segment, "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sapna Pandya, Executive Director of Many Languages One Voice to talk about the immigration case Nielsen v. Preap, the unintended consequences to immigration legislation, and what it takes to be an actual "Sanctuary City."

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Greg Shupak teaches Media Studies at the University of Guelph in Toronto to talk about his new book "The Wrong Story: Palestine, Israel, and the Media", the reasons why the media is pro-Israel, the biggest fallacies around the Israeli Occupation of Palestine, and the role of US imperialism in advancing Israeli political and economic goals.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber, Bryan Weaver, Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada and Chris Bradshaw, Executive Director of Dreaming Out Loud to talk about urban food development, real estate profiteering, Kanye West's meeting with Donald Trump, an Uber driving kicking Republicans out of his vehicle, and an Arkansas jail taking mugshots of people with Nike t-shirts on.

