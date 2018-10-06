Chicago Police Officer Van Dyke Guilty of Murder

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the new book "Curing Exceptionalism" to talk about the Trump administration's new counterterrorism strategy, the aggressive and militaristic nature of US foreign policy, and the adverse effects of militarism on social movements.

In the second segment, we are joined by Brian Becker, Host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik, to talk about the 17th Anniversary of the United States' war in Afghanistan, the devastating tolls the war has taken on US soldiers and the Afghan people, the broad-based 'war on terror' justified by 9/11, and the long history of anti-Communist imperialism in Afghanistan.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by actor Edwin Lee Gibson who is currently playing Dick Gregory in Arena Stage's production of "Turn Me Loose" in Washington D.C. The conversation centers around the sacrifices Dick Gregory made to be an activist and instigator, how Gibson himself was inspired by Dick Gregory, and the intersection between movements and comedy.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, Founder of Black Progressives and Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber, to talk about the guilty verdict of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in the murder of Laquan McDonald, Senator Susan Collin's justification for supporting SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, HBCU marching band rankings and the latest news from the state of Utah.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com