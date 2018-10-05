Why You Shouldn't Look At or Trust Your Smartphone

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about allegations against China reportedly carried out a 'hardware hack' on Apple, Amazon and other corporations, the coordinated propaganda attack directed by the West at China, global cyber warfare across the globe,

In the second segment, we are joined by Kina Collins, CEO and Founder of the Chicago Neighborhood Alliance to talk about the ongoing trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke who is charged with first-degree murder of 17 year old Laquan McDonald, to talk about the influence police and policing policy have on the city's politics and the popularity contest for Governor in Illinois between two billionaires Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democratic Party candidate J. B. Pritzker.

In the third segment Steve Keen, the author of "Debunking Economics" and the world's first crowdfunded economist joins the show to talk about PR boost Amazon received after raising their minimum wage to $15 dollars for US workers, the problem with income taxes and the need for increased corporate taxes, the need for universal basic income, the future of the labor force, and whether or not to expect a global economic dip in the short-term. More from Steve Keen at patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster to continue the debate on the efficacy and ethics behind self-driving cars as well as talk about personal security concerns you should worry about while using your smartphone, why you should learn how to code, and the upcoming movie 'Rambo 5'.

