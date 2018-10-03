How to Build a Movement Beyond Donald Trump aka Healing America

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Matt Meyer, author of the new book "White Lives Matter Most: and Other 'Little' White Lies" to talk about the inherent racism in the United States, the movements to free political prisoners like Oscar Rivera Lopez, the state of mental illness in America and the illness of America.

In the third segment we're joined by Dan Kovalik, author of "The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran" and United Steel Worker member to talk about the new US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, the implications for steel and aluminum products, what the North American deal will mean for China and global trading partners, and the impact of the trade agreement on the 2018 US Elections.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast and Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives, to talk about first lady Melania Trump's visit to Africa, arrests in Charlottesville around 2016 'Unite the Right' rally, Barack Obama's political endorsements, and whether Wakanda or Zamunda is a better fictional African country.

