Judge Brett Kavanaugh Out of Committee, Not in the Clear

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Grant Smith, Deputy Director of National Affairs, Drug Policy Alliance to talk about new Congressional legislation addressing America's opioid crisis, the lack of urgency and scale of the legislation to fully address the crisis, and how to best address drug addiction in your community.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Phil Brenner, Professor of International Relations and Affiliate Professor of History at American University to talk about Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel's first speech at the UN General Assembly, relations between the United States and Cuba, Cuba-China relations, and the regional climate for Cuba in early 2019.

In the third segment we're joined by Donna Davis, Community Organizer in Tampa, Florida, to talk about the racially charged Gubernatorial race in Florida, the celebrity and wealthy donor support Democrat Andrew Gillum is receiving, progressives' inability to adopt a progressive foreign policy, and efforts to restore voting rights for citizens with felony records in the state of Florida.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the Senate Judicial Committee voting SCOTUS pick Brett Kavanaugh out of committee, Facebook revealing up to 50 million users vulnerable to hacking, Eric Reid signing to play with the Carolina Panthers and the upcoming movie 'How High 2'.

