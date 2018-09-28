Who Do You Believe?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about Jeremy Corbyn declaring the UK Labour Party would recognize the state of Palestine, whether or not there is a diplomatic path to a 'two-state solution' to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the future of the International Criminal Courts and the United Nations.

In the third segment, we're joined by technologist Chris Garraffa to discuss Uber paying a $148 million dollar settlement over their failure to prevent and disclose a 2016 data breach on user's personal information, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton's encouraging people to delete Facebook and his admission to selling out users 'privacy', and the lack of meaningful policy and institutional change by large tech companies despite social and political pressure.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer David Shams to talk about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh's testimonies at the Senate Judiciary Committee and the political football named Rod Rosenstein.

