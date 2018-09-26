The World Laughs at Donald Trump

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Joe Lombardo, Co-Coordinator, United National Antiwar Coalition, to talk about Donald Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly, whether or not Trump desires more US military intervention around the world, and what US threats against Iran, China, and Venezuela mean for global peace.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by RT America correspondent Dan Cohen to discuss his new mini-documentary for the Grayzone Project "The Syria Deception: Al Qaeda goes to Hollywood," the rebranding and whitewashing of violent extremist groups and the sophisticated PR campaigns in place to justify US regime schemes in Syria.

In the third segment we're joined by Washington DC based organizer and activist Regina Pixley and Jeremy Mohler, Communications Specialist of In the Public Interest to talk about the failure of sports economic development projects, the K2 (synthetic cannabinoids) crisis in the nation's capital, and the failure of Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham to grasp the interconnectedness of racism, classism and violence.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by We Act Radio producer LJM to talk about the ongoing nomination process of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the sentencing of Bill Cosby and former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight, NIKE high dollar contributions to Republicans and Democrats, and what may come from hyper-polemic politics in America.

