Allegations, Assumptions and Anonymous Sources Dominate Headlines

More allegations surface regarding SCOTUS pick Brett Kavanaugh and anonymous sources get it wrong about Rod Rosenstein at the DOJ.

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Liz Hague, Board Chair at Collective Action for Safe Spaces to talk about new allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the trauma experienced by victims of sexual assault.

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink: Women for Peace joins us to talk about the Trump administration's continued sanctions against the Iranian people, the misinformation campaign around the new sanctions, and the efforts by the US to push for regime change in the country.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and the host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about the Senate race in Texas between Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz, and Cruz's attacks on Beto may help O'Rourke and why the #Resist movement is not enough.

In the third segment, we're joined by Dr. Victor Wallis to talk about his new book "Red-Green Revolution: The Politics and Technology of Ecosocialism," why capitalism must be destroyed to save the environment and why "green capitalism" is insufficient and unsustainable.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Brandon Sutton host of the Discourse Podcast, to talk about the #fakenews that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was to be fired or resign, the firing of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, and whether or not Space Jam 2 will be a film worth seeing.

